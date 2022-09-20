New Jersey hospital owner knew dozens of guns were kept in closet, police report says

Hudson Regional Hospital owner and chair Yan Moshe knew there were dozens of firearms being stored in an unlocked closet at the hospital, according to a police report obtained by Politico.

Reuven Alonalayoff, the Secaucus, N.J.-based hospital's marketing director, was arrested in August after police found more than three dozen guns hidden inside an unlocked closet in an office he used. The former director was charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine.

According to the police report, a hospital secretary told authorities that Mr. Alonalayoff, Mr. Moshe and cleaning staff had access to the room where the guns were stored and that Mr. Moshe was aware that the firearms were stored in the office.

Police found the cache of firearms on July 18 while doing a sweep of Hudson Regional Hospital in response to a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax. Police found 11 handguns of various calibers, 27 rifles/shotguns and a .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine. A high-capacity handgun magazine was also seized, according to police.



"The presence of weapons in a hospital is inexcusable beyond comprehension and contradicts our mission of care and our commitment to the safety of our community of staff, patients and the extended community," Hudson Regional Hospital officials said in a statement to NJ.com in August. "While regrettable, this incident has given us occasion to review security protocols and we have taken steps to assure that it will never happen again."