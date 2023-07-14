Mother stabbed 3 HCA Florida hospital workers, took baby: Sheriff

A woman was arrested July 14 after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said she stabbed three workers at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

The suspect, Kendra Greene, entered the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit July 13 and removed her 3-day-old infant from the ventilator, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"In her attempt to leave with the baby, hospital staff members intervened, so she took out a knife resulting in injuries to three staff members," the sheriff's office said. "Fortunately, Kendra dropped off the baby with a family member so the baby was safely transported back to Palms West Hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue."

The newborn is in stable condition as of July 14.

Ms. Greene was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on multiple charges. Sheriff's office records show charges include child neglect and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The three hospital workers who were stabbed received treatment but were discharged July 13 with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said, according to bocanewsnow.com.



"We are very thankful that our colleagues are recovering and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital is providing support and care for their physical, mental and emotional well-being," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are also thankful to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, whose quick actions led to the apprehension of the suspect and the safe return of the patient. Our security team is assisting fully with law enforcement's investigation."