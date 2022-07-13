Michigan physician convicted in $35M healthcare fraud

David Jankowski, DO, was convicted on July 11 by a federal jury in Detroit on 30 charges related to the unlawful distribution of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances and healthcare fraud.

The Justice Department said the charges stemmed from his operation of Summit Medical Group, a purported medical clinic formerly located in Dearborn Heights and Southfield, Mich., according to a press release.

Mr. Jankowski wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for controlled substances, according to the evidence presented at trial. Additionally, according to the press release, he prescribed controlled substances after receiving cash from recruiters who brought patients to his practice. Many of these patients had no need for the drugs.

Mr. Jankowski then submitted false and fraudulent insurance claims saying he had provided necessary treatment to these patients. The claims were submitted to Michigan auto insurance companies, private health care insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid. Based on these fraudulent claims, Mr. Jankowski received more than $29.3 million from the auto and private insurance companies and more than $6 million from Medicare and Medicaid, according to the Justice Department.

The trial began on May 10 in Detroit. Mr. Jankowski was convicted on 30 of 32 counts and faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. Mr. Jankowski's sentencing is set for Nov. 15.