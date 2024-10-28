Michigan physician charged with alleged illegal sale of $17M in cancer drugs

A Michigan physician has been indicted for allegedly selling more than $17 million worth of cancer drugs.

Between early 2019 and August 2023, Naveed Aslam, MD, of West Bloomfield, Mich., worked with individuals who identified customers interested in buying prescription cancer drugs. Dr. Aslam acquired the drugs through his practice, Somerset Hematology and Oncology, and sold them to and through the individuals' company to customers, according to an Oct. 25 Justice Department news release.

Through the fraud, Dr. Aslam acquired and sold more than $17 million worth of prescription cancer drugs and made a personal profit of about $2.5 million.

He was indicted on one count of conspiracy to illegally sell or trade prescription drugs and 10 counts of illegally selling or trading prescription drugs.

The FBI; FDA Homeland Security Investigations; and Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General are investigating Dr. Aslam's case together, according to the release.