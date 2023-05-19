Michigan nurse charged with falsifying records after patient death

A Michigan nurse was charged with two counts of falsifying medical records after a patient's death.

Patricia Nash, RN, worked at a Taylor, Mich.-based nursing home. Ms. Nash allegedly falsified two neurological assessments for a patient who previously suffered a fall in the facility and later died. The documents were discovered as part of an on-site investigation into the fall and death by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, according to a May 18 attorney general's office news release.

"Falsifying medical records is often intended to conceal patient neglect," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Such conduct misleads subsequent caregivers as well as oversight officials and can have disastrous consequences for patients, which is why we take such allegations extremely seriously."

Ms. Nash was given a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and is scheduled for a probation cause conference on May 31.