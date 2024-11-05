McKesson to pay $448K to settle discriminatory hiring allegations: 4 things to know

The Labor Department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has reached a settlement with McKesson Medical-Surgical to resolve allegations of systemic hiring discrimination at its Grapevine, Texas, facility.

Here are four things to know:

The case stems from a compliance evaluation that found that McKesson's hiring practices between September 2019 and September 2021 discriminated against nearly 900 applicants for associate material handler positions based on race and ethnicity, according to a Nov. 4 Labor Department news release.



The compliance office determined that 472 Black, 226 Hispanic and 186 white applicants were affected by the alleged discriminatory hiring practices.



To settle the case, McKesson will pay $448,578 in back wages and interest along with extending job offers to 32 eligible applicants. The company also agreed to revise its hiring procedures to ensure compliance with the federal law and provide training for management overseeing hiring decisions, the release said.

Mckesson did not respond to Becker's request for comment.