Man charged in shooting that killed 2 Dallas hospital workers

A suspect was arrested and charged after the Oct. 22 shooting deaths of two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Nestor Hernandez, who is on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor, was charged with capital murder, according to a statement from the Dallas Police Department.

Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department responded to an active shooter call about 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, a hospital news release stated.

Authorities said they investigated and determined that Mr. Hernandez shot and killed two hospital employees. "A Methodist Health System police officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him. The suspect was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital," according to the hospital news release.

Mr. Hernandez has been charged as a suspect in the shooting deaths. The 30-year-old was released from prison in October 2021 after serving time for aggravated robbery and was at the hospital for the birth of his child, The Dallas Morning News reported Oct. 23, citing court records and a prison official. The newspaper reported that police have not provided a potential motive or said whether the hospital workers were targeted.

Authorities and Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, have not released the identities of the hospital workers or their job types.

A statement from Methodist Health System leadership said, "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members. Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients, physicians, employees and community that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community's support during this difficult time."

Following the shooting, Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing police presence on campus, KDFW reported Oct. 23. Methodist Health System said it also scheduled additional meetings for its Methodist Dallas Medical Center Safety and Security Steering committee, according to the news station.

A hospital statement provided to KDFW said, "Safety on each of our campuses is of paramount concern and is evaluated on an ongoing basis and anytime an issue occurs."