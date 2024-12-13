Lawmakers probe CVS Caremark over potential anti-competitive practices

House Republicans are investigating whether CVS Caremark, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, violated federal antitrust laws by allegedly blocking independent pharmacies from using cost-saving tools outside of its network, The Hill reported Dec. 12.

In a letter to CVS obtained by the news outlet, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, requested documents and communications related to pharmaceutical hubs.

In the letter, Mr. Jordan raised concerns that CVS may be preventing independent pharmacies from participating in these hubs, potentially stifling competition. If an independent pharmacy collaborates with a hub outside of CVS' network, it could be excluded from the PBM's access.

Pharmaceutical hubs, often sponsored by drugmakers, facilitate the connection between manufacturers and specialty pharmacies to help patients access and manage high-cost medications.