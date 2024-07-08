Las Vegas business owner sentenced for defrauding hospital

A Las Vegas business owner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for submitting more than $700,000 in false invoices to a Nevada hospital.

The Justice Department said Roland Torres used the names of at least 100 patients and physicians at the hospital to submit false invoices from his business for products that he did not provide to the hospital, according to a July 3 news release. The scheme caused the hospital — referred to as "Hospital A" in court documents — to mail his company $712,000 for products he never provided.

The scheme ran from 2020 through June 2022, according to the release.

Mr. Torres was also ordered to pay $712,000 in restitution.