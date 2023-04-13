Kaiser Permanente hospital struck by gunfire

An unknown person opened fire on Kaiser Permanente's Roseville (Calif.) hospital, striking the building, CBS Sacramento reported April 12.

The Roseville Police Department reported to the scene just before 9 p.m. after reports of shots fired from a vehicle. Officers found the Kaiser building was struck but no one was hit and no injuries were reported, the police told CBS Sacramento.

The incident appears to be related to an incident in Citrus Heights earlier that night, according to police. Citrus Heights police received a report around 8:46 p.m. about a suspect allegedly shooting multiple rounds. Shell cases were found in the area, but police said no one was struck by the gunfire.

A lockdown at Kaiser hospital was lifted a little after 10 p.m. No suspect information has been released.

"Our Roseville Medical Center is open for patient care," a spokesperson told Becker's.