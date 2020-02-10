Judge sides with Aetna in nurse lawsuit

A Connecticut judge affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of Aetna in a lawsuit over nurse overtime pay, according to InsuranceNewsNet.

The case was brought by a nurse who supervised claim denials for Aetna. The lawsuit argued Sharon Isett, RN, completed nonclinical projects that went beyond the scope of her job description. Ms. Isett claimed she was owed overtime pay for this work under the Fair Labor Standards Act.



The appellate court ruled against the nurse and dismissed the claims of more than 20 other nurse consultants who opted in to Ms. Isett's lawsuit.

Read more here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Owners of telemedicine companies charged in $56M Medicare fraud scheme

Kentucky Hospital Association asks to join lawsuit defending certificate of need law

Colorado provider notifies patients of break-in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.