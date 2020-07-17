Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Georgia hospital of manipulating COVID-19 test results

A judge in Gwinnett County, Ga., has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Landmark Hospital of Athens (Ga.) alleging the hospital manipulated COVID-19 test results and created a public health risk.

Four nurses sued the 42-bed hospital June 17, alleging improper COVID-19 testing and false reporting of results. The nurses claim they were instructed to take tracheal swabs and then send them to a lab that only tests nasal swabs. The swabs were allegedly rejected because the lab was unable to perform the COVID-19 tests on those types of specimens.

Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Debra Turner dismissed the lawsuit July 16 after a week-long investigation by the Georgia Department of Community Health determined the hospital is in compliance concerning nursing services and infection prevention and control related to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled — and not surprised — that the Judge threw out this groundless lawsuit," said Landmark Hospital of Athens CEO Marie Saylor in a news release. "Landmark Hospital of Athens is compliant with CDC guidelines when it comes to keeping our patients and staff safe. We have always delivered top-notch care to our patients, and we are committed to continuing that high level of care."

