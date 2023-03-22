ivermectin4covid.com is violating drug law, FDA warns

The site www.ivermectin4covid.com, which touted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment despite a lack of clinical evidence, is temporarily suspended after the FDA warned the site of violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

In its warning letter, the agency said it "has observed that your website introduces into interstate commerce misbranded and unapproved new drugs," including ivermectin. The website is hosted by DigitalOcean, a software company in New York City, and its IP address comes from Singapore, according to Hosting Checker.

The FDA sent the letter March 16, and as of March 22, the site says it "has suspended our website according to the guidance provided by the FDA. Will inform you with the update."

Before its suspension, the website marketed Healing Pharma's Iverheal 12 milligram, the FDA said.

"Your website states, 'Ivermectin (Iverheal 12) is an antiparasitic, and also an antiviral drug manufactured by Healing Pharma. It is used to kill the parasites in the body. It is also useful in Covid 19 care,'" the letter said. "While there are FDA-approved versions of ivermectin on the market in the U.S., there are no approved drug applications" for Iverheal — or any ivermectin solutions — to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

