Idaho passes abortion ban modeled on Texas' law

Idaho on March 14 passed legislation that would ban abortions after about six weeks and allow families to sue clinicians who perform the procedures. The bill is modeled after Texas' law, which took effect last September, according to The New York Times.

Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the bill in a 51-14 vote. It now heads to Gov. Brad Little's desk for signing.

The legislation permits family members of what the bill calls a "preborn child" to sue abortion providers for up to four years after the procedure. Texas' law is more sweeping, allowing residents to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, including a physician or ride-share driver.

Unlike the Texas bill, the Idaho bill does provide an exception for women who are victims of rape or incest.

View the full article here.