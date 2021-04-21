Hospitals target new organ donation guidelines in federal lawsuit

Hospitals are suing the federal government over a new organ distribution policy, according to The Gazette.

Five things to know.

1. The United Network for Organ Sharing, which contracts with the federal government, has a new system for matching kidney and pancreas transplant candidates with organ donations.

2. Before, distribution was based on a donation service area and Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network region. Effective March 15, distribution became based on a measure of distance between a donor hospital and transplant hospital.

3. The UNOS said the new policy aims to "increase equity" by basing distribution on medical needs rather than geography.

4. However, some hospitals argue the changes will mean less organ availability and transplant operations for their patients. The University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City, which is suing the federal government over the new policy, argues densely populated areas on the East and West Coasts get differential treatment under the change, leading to fewer transplants and retention issues among specialists in the South and Midwest. According to the lawsuit, cited by the Gazette, "the costs of kidney transplants will increase due to additional transportation costs and administrative burdens."

5. The lawsuit was filed Dec. 9 against HHS and its leaders, as well as UNOS. Hospitals in Florida, Iowa, Alabama, Kansas and Kentucky are also plaintiffs in the case.

Read more here.

