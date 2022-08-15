Hospital data specialist pleaded guilty to creating fake vaccination records

A data entry specialist for Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Health waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to creating fake COVID-19 vaccination records, the Justice Department said.

From August 2021 to October 2021, Zaya Powell, 25, of Waterbury, Conn. created false records in Griffin Health's EHR system stating that 14 individuals received single doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at a Griffin Health location, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

According to the Justice Department none of the 14 people had received a vaccine from Griffin Health or any other healthcare provider.

Ms. Powell also gave the 14 people fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards with the numbers of genuine vaccines administered to other Griffin Hospital patients.

Ms. Powell was released on $25,000 bond. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.