Hospital billing fraud: 5 latest lawsuits, settlements

From a for-profit hospital operator settling a false claims case for $122 million to a former hospital executive charged in a $1.4 billion billing scheme, here are five healthcare billing fraud cases that made headlines in the past month.

1. UHS settles false claims allegations for $122M

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services and two related entities agreed to pay $122 million to settle kickback allegations and claims that they billed for unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services.

2. Oklahoma hospital, physician group will pay $72M to settle false claims case

A specialty hospital in Oklahoma City, its management company and a physician group agreed to pay $72.3 million to resolve false claims allegations.

3. Former hospital executive charged in $1.4B billing scheme

The former leader of a rural hospital chain is among 10 defendants charged with fraud for allegedly participating in an "elaborate pass-through billing scheme."

4. Piedmont Healthcare to pay $16M to settle allegations it overbilled Medicare

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare will pay $16 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by billing at a more expensive inpatient rate for patients who could have received outpatient care.

5. Augusta University Medical Center to pay $2.6M to settle false claims charges

Augusta (Ga.) University Medical Center agreed to pay $2.6 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

