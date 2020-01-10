Hidden camera found in employee bathroom at Pennsylvania hospital

An investigation is underway at Pittsburgh-based West Penn Hospital after a hidden camera was found in an employee bathroom, according to TribLive.

A spokesperson for the hospital's operator, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, said the person responsible for the incident has been identified.

"The culprit in this criminal act has been identified and will be prosecuted accordingly. We are also working with law enforcement to retrieve photographs and/or video taken by the culprit and will be notifying identifiable individuals who have been victimized by the crime," the spokesperson told TribLive. "We place the highest priority on safeguarding the privacy and dignity of our employees, patients and visitors, and are appalled that such a reprehensible act was committed on our campus."

Pittsburgh police and hospital security are investigating the incident.



