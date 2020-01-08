Judge to approve $215M class-action sexual harassment settlement for 18,000 former USC patients

A federal judge in Los Angeles indicated he will approve a $215 million class-action settlement between the University of Southern California and more than 18,000 former patients of gynecologist George Tyndall, MD, who faces criminal charges for sexual penetration and sexual battery by fraud, The New York Times reports.

The case is the largest class-action sexual harassment lawsuit in history by both class size and settlement amount, USC lawyer Shon Morgan told The New York Times. The former patients may receive between $2,500 and $250,000. Once the approval is officially filed, the university will begin the compensation process, according to the report.

Dr. Tyndall, who denies wrongdoing, served as a student health gynecologist at USC from 1989 to 2016. After years of complaints against him, Dr. Tyndall resigned in 2017. He medical license was suspended in August 2018, and it will expire at the end of January, The New York Times reports.

Nearly 800 patients opted out of the settlement, many planning to file their own lawsuits.

Read the full story here.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

CHS reaches $53M deal in class-action stock drop lawsuit

Trump administration to appeal 'conscience protection' rule

Patient sues San Francisco over hospital's abuse scandal

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.