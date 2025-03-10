Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

Here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's has reported since Feb. 18:

1. A Florida man who owned marketing companies and a durable medical equipment company was convicted for his role in a $100 million scheme to defraud Medicare and other insurers.

2. A Maryland behavioral health company owner pleaded guilty to a $3.6 million Medicaid fraud scheme.

3. A Waxahachie, Texas-based nurse practitioner who was previously convicted of wire fraud conspiracy and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 will forfeit more than $40 million from foreign accounts.

4. A Tennessee gynecologist was indicted for allegedly abusing patients, adulterating medical devices for reuse on patients, and healthcare fraud.

5. A Connecticut mental health provider was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding Medicaid of more than $1.6 million.

6. The owner of two durable medical equipment companies was charged for his alleged role in a $30 million Medicare fraud scheme.

7. A Kansas man pleaded guilty to operating a fraud scheme that billed Medicare and other health insurers more than $1 billion through an online platform for durable medical equipment and fake physician orders.

8. A St. Louis physician who owned two urgent care centers was sentenced to 35 months in prison for defrauding Medicare and Missouri Medicaid.

9. The president of an insurance brokerage firm and the CEO of a marketing company were charged for their alleged roles in a scheme to submit fraudulent enrollments for fully subsidized ACA plans in order to obtain millions of dollars in commission payments for insurance companies.

10. Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers of New York has agreed to pay $29 million to settle allegations it concealed overpayments for services provided to retired military members and their families.