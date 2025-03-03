Tennessee gynecologist accused of abuse, using unsanitary devices

A Tennessee gynecologist has been indicted for allegedly abusing patients, adulterating medical devices for reuse on patients, and healthcare fraud.

Sanjeev Kumar, MD, is accused of enticing and inducing four victims to travel to his medical offices in Memphis to engage in "illegal sexual activity," according to a Feb. 28 news release from the Justice Department.

Between 2019 and 2024, the 44-year-old also reused unsanitary medical devices on patients during medically unnecessary gynecologic procedures and billed Medicare and Medicaid for the procedures, prosecutors allege.

Dr. Kumar faces charges of enticing and inducing four victims to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity, adulteration of medical devices, misbranding of medical devices and healthcare fraud.

The FBI is seeking the public's help for additional information about Dr. Kumar and to identify potential victims who were patients of Dr. Kumar at Poplar Avenue Clinic in Memphis.

The clinic has closed as Dr. Kumar faces indictment, according to NBC affiliate WMC-TV.