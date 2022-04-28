Former Yale health system worker pleads guilty to $116K embezzlement scheme

A former Yale New Haven Health Systems payroll worker admitted April 27 to her role in an embezzlement scheme that defrauded more than $100,000 from the health system.

Lorita Fair, 51, worked as a payroll processing associate at the health system, according to an April 27 news release from the U.S. Justice Department. Shortly after being hired full time in May 2020, she began creating fraudulent entries in the payroll system. The scheme resulted in Ms. Fair and two others receiving money they were not entitled to, according to prosecutors.

Fraudulent payments were directly deposited from the payroll system into the bank accounts of Ms. Fair and the two other people, prosecutors said. The two others then allegedly kicked back a portion of those funds to Ms. Fair. In total, Ms. Fair and the two others received more than $116,000 in fraudulent payments between June and December 2020, prosecutors said.

Ms. Fair is scheduled to be sentenced July 27 and faces up to 10 years in prison. She has agreed to make full restitution to the health system, according to the news release.