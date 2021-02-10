Former U of Kansas Medical Center administrator pleads guilty to embezzling $500K

A former administrator from the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $500,000 from the medical center, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 9.

Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 49, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion related to the embezzlement.

Mr. Ahlers was the administrative officer for the occupational therapy education department at the medical center. He was responsible for conducting administrative tasks and financial transactions, such as purchasing, billing and grant management, for the department.

Prosecutors said Mr. Athlers used his position to steal more than $500,000 to pay personal expenses between 2009 and 2015.



In an effort to conceal the scheme, Mr. Athlers allegedly took steps to circumvent the university's finance and audit department. Prosecutors said he deposited funds into a credit union account rather than forwarding them to the medical center's institutional finance and administration department, allowing him to avoid oversight.

Mr. Ahlers also failed to include the embezzled funds on his federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

