Former Trinity Health accounting manager accused of stealing $2M

Cindy Sue Norgren, the former accounting manager at a Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health hospital, was charged with embezzling $2 million from the Michigan health system, mlive.com reported Feb. 9.

Ms. Norgren, 60, worked at Trinity Health Grand Haven (Mich.), formerly known as North Ottowa Community Health System, since 2017, according to her LinkedIn. Detectives opened up an investigation in December after financial irregularities were discovered.

The exact amount allegedly embezzled is unknown, but it is believed to be more than $2 million.