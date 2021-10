A former nurse at Tyler, Texas-based Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital and Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler was sentenced to death Oct. 27 for the murder of four patients, Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

William George Davis was convicted of capital murder on Oct. 19 for injecting air into the arteries of four patients after they underwent heart surgery.

Jurors took under two hours to deliberate the sentence. His execution date has not been set.