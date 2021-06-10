Former Butler Health System COO gets 4-year prison sentence for fraud, tax charges

The former COO of Butler (Pa.) Health System was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison after allegedly embezzling $1.3 million from the health system, the U.S. Justice Department said June 10.

Prosecutors said Stephanie Roskovski, 51, used her corporate credit card to make personal purchases that she disguised as business expenses, submitted false reimbursement requests and obtained hundreds of gift cards that she said were for focus groups but that she personally used instead.

Prosecutors said Ms. Roskovski and her husband, Scott Roskovski, 52, spent the funds on lavish vacations, home renovations and items for their motocross business, Switchback MX.

Ms. Roskovski pleaded guilty in May 2020 to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return in relation to the scheme. Mr. Roskovski also pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false income tax return as well as one count of submitting a false loan application to a bank. Mr. Roskovski, who was a detective with the Butler County District Attorney's Office, received 2 1/2 years in prison for the scheme.

"Stephanie Roskovski took advantage of her trusted position as the second in command at Butler Health System to steal over $1.3 million from the hospital, a nonprofit organization," Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman said. "She and her husband then used the embezzled money to fund an extravagant lifestyle. They also committed fraud upon a financial institution and filed false tax returns. Today is the day that justice came to the Roskovskis for their criminal actions.”