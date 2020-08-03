Florida couple arrested, charged with breaking COVID-19 isolation

Police arrested a Florida couple July 29 for allegedly violating orders to isolate after contracting COVID-19, reports NBC News.

Jose Freire Interian and his wife Tohana Gonzalez learned they had COVID-19 July 15 and were told to isolate for 14 days. However, the couple allegedly left their house to grocery shop, walk their dog and get their car washed — some of which was caught on tape, according to The Washington Post.

Mr. Interian and Ms. Gonzalez received two second-degree misdemeanor charges for breaking isolation/quarantine during a public health emergency and violating emergency management.

While other Americans have been arrested for breaking isolation or quarantine orders during the pandemic, authorities said they are likely among the first to be arrested on such charges in Florida.

