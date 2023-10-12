EMT sentenced to 8 years following patient death

A former Georgia paramedic was sentenced to eight years in prison after a patient died in an ambulance crash, Fox affiliate WAGA reported Oct. 12.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, was driving an ambulance Nov. 12, 2021, when it hit the shoulder, causing the ambulance to overturn. The patient, a 66-year-old nursing home resident who had received dialysis, was not restrained at the time and died of injuries sustained in the crash at the scene.

According to police, an officer stopped Mr. McCorvey and another person from leaving the scene in an Uber. The paramedic allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall and drinking beer before driving.

Mr. McCorey pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and reckless conduct and was given 15 years with eight in prison, according to the report.