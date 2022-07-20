Employee with gun arrested at Texas hospital

An employee was arrested July 19 at Reeves County Hospital in Pecos, Texas, after police found him in his office in possession of a gun, according to NewsWest 9.

The hospital was placed on lockdown July 19 after local authorities received information about a person inside the hospital with a gun. Law enforcement cleared the hospital and said the Facebook post that caused the alarm was related to a man at another hospital who was arrested with a gun, according to the report.

While the hospital was being cleared, an employee was in possession of a gun and arrested because the facility is a gun-free zone. Authorities said the arrest was unrelated to the Facebook post that resulted in the lockdown, according to the report.

Hospital leaders will decide whether to press charges against the employee or fire him, according to the report.

The hospital resumed regular business July 19 after the facility was cleared and authorities determined there wasn't a threat.