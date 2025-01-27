Court denies appeal for ENT who reused medical equipment in surgeries

A federal appeals court upheld the conviction of a North Carolina ear, nose and throat physician who reused single-use surgical devices on more than 1,500 Medicare patients, NBC affiliate WCNC reported Jan. 26.

Anita Jackson, 63, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and three years of supervision upon release in June 2023 after she was found guilty of device adulteration, fraud, conspiracy and identity theft. She operated clinics in Rockingham, Lumberton and Raleigh, where she billed Medicare more than $46 million for balloon sinuplasty procedures between 2014 and 2018. Evidence showed she used only 36 FDA-approved Entellus devices, a single-use item, on more than 1,500 surgeries. She also encouraged patients to receive treatment who may not have needed them.

Dr. Jackson appealed her case and presented arguments to the appeals court in November. However, the court dismissed her arguments and upheld the conviction, according to a Jan. 21 ruling.

Dr. Jackson was ordered to forfeit $4.7 million in profits in addition to being ordered to serve her prison time.