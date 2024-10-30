Congress proposes law to stop Medicare cuts

A bipartisan bill has been introduced that would stop Medicare payment cuts that are scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

In July, CMS proposed a 2.8% Medicare reimbursement cut to take effect in the new year. Now, the Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act proposes stopping the reimbursement cuts, according to an Oct. 29 news release from the office of Congressman Gregory Murphy, MD.

"Our bipartisan legislation would not only prevent harmful cuts but also would adjust provider reimbursements for inflation," Congressman Jimmy Panetta said in the news release. "Such a law would expand seniors' access to quality healthcare by helping medical providers continue their care for Medicare beneficiaries."

The legislature is supported by 233 members of Congress and dozens of medical associations, including the American Medical Association.

"This bipartisan bill would fend off the proposed payment cut and also provide an increase equal to one half the Medicare Economic Index, which is similar to the recommendation from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission," Bruce Scott, MD, president of AMA, said in an Oct. 29 association news release shared with Becker's. "We urge Congress to fix Medicare now."