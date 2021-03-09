Cardiologist admits to unlawfully prescribing 8,600 oxycodone pills

A New Jersey cardiologist pleaded guilty to charges related to the unlawful prescription of thousands of oxycodone pills, the U.S. Justice Department said March 8.

Raymond Catania, DO, admitted to dispensing the opioid outside the usual course of professional practice during a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp.

Dr. Catania issued the oxycodone prescriptions to a patient without a legitimate medical purpose between January 2016 and March 2017, according to court documents and statements made in court. He also wrote prescriptions for the patient's wife, even though she was not his patient, the documents show. In total, Dr. Catania prescribed more than 8,600 oxycodone pills to them.

Dr. Catania's sentencing date is July 14. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

