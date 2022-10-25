Canadian man arrested for alleged bomb threats targeting Boston Children's, other sites

A man from Canada has been arrested in connection with multiple alleged bomb threats targeting locations in the Boston area.

Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, was involved in a series of bomb threats that were transmitted online in September to Boston Children's Hospital, Boston police said in an Oct. 24 news release.

Police said Mr. Kimble was also involved in additional bomb threats against the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Public Library.

"All of these threats shared similar details and appeared to have originated in Canada based on the findings of Boston Police Department Investigators," they said.

Mr. Kimble was arrested Sept. 26 after an investigation between the Boston Police Department, the FBI, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and the Peterborough Police Service in Canada.

The Oct. 24 release said he was in custody while awaiting trial in Canada. He faces charges of public mischief, false information and failing to comply with a probation order, according to police.

In a statement shared with Becker's on Oct. 25, Boston Children's said: "The Boston Police Department announced that a Canadian man has been arrested in connection with violent threats targeting Boston Children's Hospital and other Boston-based institutions. We are deeply grateful for the swift and diligent work of Boston law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Canadian law enforcement authorities, and our staff coordinating with these agencies. This arrest demonstrates that threats and intimidation will not be tolerated, no matter where someone resides. We continue to actively work with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure safety across our hospital."

Mr. Kimble's arrest comes as Boston Children's previously reported a harassment campaign against the hospital based on misinformation about its treatment of the young transgender community. A federal grand jury has also indicted a Westfield, Mass., woman, Catherine Leavy, 37, in connection with an alleged fake bomb threat made against the hospital Aug. 30.

Becker's has also reached out to Massachusetts General Hospital for comment.