California hospital fires employees for medical record snooping

Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has fired several employees after wrongfully viewing the information of the Saugus High School shooter, an official confirmed to the Santa Clara Gazette.

"It is unfortunate that some employees had curiosity about the event and accessed patient information inappropriately," said Patrick Moody, Henry Mayo's director of marketing, public relations and community engagement, in an email to the Santa Clara Gazette. "Henry Mayo does not tolerate any violation of patient privacy laws and appropriate disciplinary action was taken, up to and including termination, against the individuals for which no legitimate business reason was found for their actions."

Henry Mayo did not confirm the number of employees who were fired.

The employees were looking up the file of Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, who died at the hospital after allegedly shooting and killing two classmates and injuring three others.

