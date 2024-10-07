Avera Nebraska hospital temporarily closed after nearby explosion: 5 things to know

O'Neill, Neb.-based Avera St. Anthony's Hospital temporarily closed Oct. 7 after it was damaged by an early morning explosion near its campus.

Here are five things to know:

1. Patients and employees suffered no major injuries, but windows and doors on the east side of the hospital sustained damage, according to an Oct. 7 news release from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

2. Patients are being transferred to other area hospitals following the explosion.

3. Along with the hospital, Avera Medical Group O'Neill Clinic was closed for the day on Oct. 7.

4. A temporary care center was set up by the hospital at the O'Neill Community Center for nonemergency cases, with dialysis patients being cared for at other nearby facilities.

5. Avera St. Anthony's Hospital is part of Avera Health, a nonprofit system that comprises 315 locations across 100 communities. It has 20,000 employees, according to the health system's LinkedIn page.

Avera told Becker's it did not have any additional information at this time regarding what caused the explosion.