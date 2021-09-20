Arizona nurse assistant allegedly stole patients' info to open bank accounts

A Tempe, Ariz.-based nurse assistant allegedly stole the identities of her patients to sign lease agreements on apartment rentals and purchase a new car, according to the Tempe Police Department, NBC affiliate KPNX reported Sept. 17.

Sierra Johnson, 24, is facing several criminal charges, including theft, fraud, forgery and computer tampering after being connected to various cases of fraud and identity theft throughout Arizona, according to the report.

Ms. Johnson has worked at a number of Arizona rehabilitation facilities in Mesa, Goodyear, Phoenix and Tempe where patients have reported theft of their banking information and Social Security numbers, the network reported.

Investigators claimed that at least seven patients have had their information stolen by Ms. Johnson in the past year. According to the Tempe Police Department, the stolen information was used to make expensive purchases, including $19,000 for a new car. Some patients also had their identities used to sign lease agreements on apartment rentals.

Police took Ms. Johnson into custody Sept. 15.