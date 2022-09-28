AARP files lawsuit against Alden Group for neglect, preventable injuries

AARP Foundation and co-counsel attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Alden Group, one of the largest healthcare providers for older adults in Illinois, Sept. 27 for alleged "chronic and intentional understaffing" at its facilities.

The complaint alleges Alden profits by operating its facilities with inadequate staffing levels, which has allegedly led to neglect and preventable injuries. It also alleges the provider lied about staffing levels to regulators.

"The goal with this class action is to finally end the chronic understaffing at Alden facilities. It will also send a strong message to other nursing homes and assisted living facilities that they too will be held accountable for intentional understaffing," Steven Levin, an attorney at Chicago-based Levin & Perconti, said in a Sept. 28 news release from the AARP. "As Alden profits, residents pay the price. We see the results every day as we represent residents who suffered severe injuries from falls, acquired pressure ulcers that worsened without treatment, or waited indefensibly long periods to be diagnosed with potentially life-threatening conditions."

Mr. Levin told The Chicago Tribune he found 200 lawsuits filed against the nursing homes in Cook County since 2015, and more than 1,000 citations by the Illinois Department of Health.

Alden Group emailed the following statement to Becker's.

“Alden has always maintained a policy of not discussing the specifics of any pending litigation, so as to preserve the integrity of the litigation process. Alden vigorously denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing set forth by the plaintiffs and their attorneys and is confident the judicial process will vindicate Alden in this action. Alden is committed to providing quality care and the well-being of our residents has been and always will be our top priority.”