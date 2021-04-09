9 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From physicians suing UnitedHealthcare to a South Carolina urgent care network paying $22.5 million to resolve false claims allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. UnitedHealthcare squeezes competition like a 'boa constrictor,' physicians say

A large group of anesthesiologists is suing UnitedHealthcare in Colorado and Texas, alleging the health insurance giant is suppressing competition by forcing physicians out of its network and pushing hospitals to stop referring patients to them.

2. New Jersey hospital, Horizon BCBS end 6-year legal feud

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J., settled a six-year legal battle over Horizon's tiered insurance system.

3. South Carolina urgent care network pays $22.5M to settle false claims case

South Carolina's largest urgent care network and its management company will pay $22.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

4. Nurse sues Highmark, accuses insurer of failing to pay OT

Highmark is facing a lawsuit filed by a former care management nurse who alleges the health insurer didn't pay required overtime for such tasks as reviewing authorization requests.

5. Behavioral health provider settles improper billing allegations for $273K

A Connecticut behavioral health company and its owners will pay $273,000 to resolve allegations that it improperly billed the state's Medicaid program.

6. Teva moves to dismiss Humana's lawsuit over multiple sclerosis drug

Teva Pharmaceuticals and two specialty pharmacies filed separate motions to dismiss a lawsuit in which Humana accuses the drugmakers of partaking in a copay scheme for Copaxone, a multiple sclerosis drug.

7. Centene says Ohio lawsuit against its PBM can be 'easily explained away'

Centene has filed a response to an Ohio lawsuit claiming its subsidiary, Buckeye Health Plan, used a web of subcontractors to misrepresent pharmacy costs, leading to millions of dollars in overpayments by the state's Medicaid department.

8. Class-action lawsuit targets Roper St. Francis Healthcare over patient data breach

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accused in a lawsuit of "negligent acts and omissions" that led to a data breach last year compromising patients' financial and medical information.

9. Bristol Myers Squibb pays $75M to resolve claims it underpaid rebates to Medicaid

Bristol Myers Squibb agreed to pay the U.S. and participating states $75 million to settle allegations it knowingly underpaid the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program.

