8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From hospitals settling false claims allegations to a health system suing Tennessee's Medicaid program, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Illinois hospital to pay $292K to settle allegations it kept overpayments from insurers

Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, Ill., will pay $292,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to return overpayments from government insurers in violation of the False Claims Act.

2. Hospital, physician groups sue feds over surprise-billing provision

Associations representing hospitals and physicians sued the federal government Dec. 9 over the independent dispute resolution process outlined in CMS' surprise-billing rule.

3. Supreme Court won't hear antitrust suit against Atrium Health

The U.S. Supreme Court declined Dec. 6 to hear an antitrust lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health that challenged its market dominance.

4. Texas hospital will pay $18.2M to settle false claims case

Flower Mound (Texas) Hospital agreed to pay $18.2 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims to government payers that resulted from violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law.

5. New York City hospitals to pay $71.5M over physician sex abuse scandal

Two hospitals in New York City — Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — will pay $71.5 million to 79 patients who reported they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist.

6. Tennessee health system sues state Medicaid program over alleged underpayments

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is suing the state's Medicaid program, TennCare, over claims that the program is choosing to give profits to insurers over health systems.

7. HCA defeats billing fraud claims

A whistleblower failed to adequately allege Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare submitted false claims to government healthcare programs for physical therapy services, a Kansas district court said.

8. Dignity Health to pay $19M to California hospital over ownership transfer dispute

Dignity Health, now part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, will pay $19 million to Sequoia Healthcare District to settle a dispute over the ownership transfer of Redwood City, Calif.-based Sequoia Hospital.