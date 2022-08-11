7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From nurses suing AdventHealth over an active shooter drill to a news organization suing eight Indiana hospitals, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Tenet, Steward feud after $1.1B deal

Tenet Healthcare and Steward Health Care System are battling in Delaware Chancery Court over whether Tenet can end information technology and data services to hospitals it sold to Steward last year.

2. Lawyers want to combine class-action lawsuits against HCA

Two separate lawsuits, one filed by the city of Brevard, N.C., and a second filed jointly by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville, N.C., could merge into a single large antitrust, class-action lawsuit against Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Asheville-based Mission Health.

3. Nurses sue AdventHealth over active shooter drill they thought was real

Two AdventHealth nurses at an emergency room in Ocala, Fla., are suing the hospital over a training session that included a simulated active shooter exercise that trainees were not informed was part of a drill.

4. Nurses sue Indiana system over unpaid overtime

Two nurses are suing Danville, Ind.-based Hendricks Regional Health, alleging that the system has chronically underpaid hourly staff members for time spent preparing for their shifts.

5. News organization sues 8 Indiana hospitals for withholding public spending data

IndyStar sued eight Indiana hospitals for allegedly violating state records laws by withholding information on how they are spending public funding they've received for their nursing homes.

6. Fired nurse settles lawsuit with California hospital over bachelor's degree requirement

Huntington Memorial Hospital (now known as Huntington Health) in Pasadena, Calif., has settled allegations that it brought up the education of and then wrongfully fired a registered nurse who complained about discrimination and retaliation.

7. California hospital system reaches $340K settlement over data breach

Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial Healthcare System agreed to pay $340,000 as part of a class-action settlement over claims its security system did not protect patients from a data breach.





