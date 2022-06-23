8 recent healthcare industry lawsuits

From the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a payment cut to hospitals to former hospital employees losing an appeal in a vaccination mandate case, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Enanta Pharmaceuticals files patent infringement suit over Pzifer's Paxlovid

Biotechnology company Enanta Pharmaceuticals slapped Pfizer with a patent infringement lawsuit and is seeking compensation for the vaccine-maker's antiviral treatment, Paxlovid.

2. Facebook sued after claims of patient data being secretly sent to its platform

Facebook is facing a lawsuit alleging the company is receiving private medical data when patients access hospital websites for healthcare providers.

3. Supreme Court to clarify Justice Department's power to end whistleblower suits

The U.S. Supreme Court said on June 21 it will review whether a whistleblower's suit alleging that Executive Health Resources defrauded Medicare by falsely designating patient admissions should have proceeded despite the Justice Department's opposition.

4. Supreme Court overturns $1.6B 340B payment cut

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with hospital groups June 15 in a case challenging HHS' 340B payment cuts.

5. Supreme Court rejects UnitedHealthcare appeal of Medicare Advantage overpayment rule

On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear UnitedHealthcare's appeal of a CMS rule meant to recoup Medicare Advantage overpayments from payers.

6. Former Houston Methodist employees lose appeal in vaccination mandate case

A federal appeals court on June 13 affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit over Houston Methodist's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

7. Texas Supreme Court denies $3M premium tax refund to BCBS

The Texas Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on June 17 that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas cannot receive a $3 million tax refund from its stop-loss policies that reimburse self-insured employers because they are a form of health insurance.

8. Justice Department sues American Health Foundation alleging 'grossly substandard' nursing home care

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit June 15 against the American Health Foundation, its affiliated management corporation and three affiliated nursing homes, alleging they provided "grossly substandard" services to residents between 2016 and 2018.