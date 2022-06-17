Justice Department sues American Health Foundation over alleged 'grossly substandard' nursing home care 

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit June 15 against the American Health Foundation, its affiliated management corporation and three affiliated nursing homes, alleging they provided "grossly substandard" services to residents between 2016 and 2018.

Philadelphia-based Cheltenham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; Dayton, Ohio-based the Sanctuary at Wilmington Place; and St. Medina, Ohio-based Samaritan Care Center and Villa are the three facilities in the suit. The suit alleges the facilities "did not follow appropriate infection control protocols and did not maintain adequate staffing levels."