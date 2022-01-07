8 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From lawsuits against health insurers to an opioid case settlement, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Supreme Court considers federal vaccination mandates: 8 things to know

The U.S. Supreme Court held a special session Jan. 7 to review challenges to the Biden administration's authority to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers and a vaccinate-or-test requirement for workers at large businesses.

2. Lawsuit accuses Anthem of denying employees overtime

Two Anthem employees filed a lawsuit Jan. 3 alleging that the insurer refused to pay enrollment employees overtime compensation despite being required to work more than 40 hours during a week to meet quotas.

3. New Jersey hospital loses $850K billing dispute

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Dec. 22 ruled against Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., over an $850,000 billing dispute.

4. BCBS of Tennessee sued over allegedly firing whistleblowing employee

A former BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee employee is suing the payer alleging she was fired for complaining about the company's COVID-19 vaccination requirement to state lawmakers.

5. Linet sues Hillrom over hospital bed sales

Chicago-based medical technology company Hillrom is being sued by Linet, a global supplier of hospital beds, for allegedly using "anti-competitive" practices to slow the supplier's growth in the U.S.

6. Endometriosis surgeons sue UnitedHealth, Aetna over claims denials

UnitedHealth Group and Aetna were both named in lawsuits for allegedly denying claims and underpaying surgeons who provided advanced endometriosis treatment.

7. Allergan settles New York opioid case for $200M

Allergan agreed to pay $200 million by mid-2022 to settle allegations that it contributed to New York's opioid epidemic.

8. Anthem, Paramount Advantage deal could end ongoing Ohio Medicaid conflict

Managed care company Paramount Advantage said it will end its legal dispute over Ohio's $22 billion Medicaid bidding process if the state approves a deal for Anthem to buy the payer's state contract.