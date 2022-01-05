Class-action lawsuit accuses Anthem of denying employees overtime

Two Anthem employees filed a class-action lawsuit Jan. 3 alleging that the insurer refused to pay enrollment employees overtime compensation despite being required to work more than 40 hours during a week to meet quotas.

The lawsuit claims that employees were required to work after hours and on weekends to meet "extreme" enrollment quotas established by Anthem and feared being terminated.

One employee claims to have been pressured to work upwards of 68 hours per week to meet quotas, but was not compensated for the 28 hours beyond their scheduled 40 hour work week.

The plaintiffs cite compensation protections under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and individual labor laws of 46 states and Washington, D.C., that entitle them to overtime wages, according to the lawsuit.

The class-action lawsuit seeks unpaid overtime wages, and statutory and punitive damages, but it did not request an exact dollar amount.

Anthem had not yet responded to Becker's request for comment at the time of publication.