7 charges filed against suspect in Allina clinic shooting

Seven formal charges were filed Feb. 11 against Gregory Ulrich, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Allina Health Clinic Crossroads campus in Buffalo, Minn., according to ABC News.

Mr. Ulrich faces one charge for second-degree murder with intent, four charges of first-degree attempted murder, one charge of possessing a pistol without a permit, and one charge relating to the use of an explosive.

According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Ulrich walked into the clinic Feb. 9 and started firing his weapon. He hit five victims within minutes, according to prosecutors.

Five people were transported to various hospitals after the shooting, an Allina Health official confirmed in a news conference. Four were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., and one was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

One victim died at the hospital and another victim was discharged in the late afternoon Feb. 9. As of Feb. 11, the three other victims remain hospitalized with one in fair condition and two in good condition.

Allina identified the victim who died as Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic. One of the other individuals hurt was Sherry Curtis, a licensed practical nurse at the clinic. The other victims were not identified because of their families' wishes, according to local news station KEYC.



The suspect also allegedly detonated two makeshift explosive devices, causing damage to the clinic. Law enforcement also found an unexploded device, according to ABC News.

Mr. Ulrich's bail was set at $10 million without conditions and $5 million with conditions. His next court appearance is March 22.

