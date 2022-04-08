6 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a Florida health system agreeing to pay $20 million to resolve false claims allegations to former Texas health system executives accused of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Florida health system will pay $20M to resolve false claims case

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System agreed to pay the U.S. $20 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

2. Former Texas health system CEO, CFO hit with false claims lawsuit

The former CEO and CFO of a Texas health system are among 18 defendants named in a false claims complaint, alleging violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law.

3. Psychiatric hospitals can bear responsibility for employees' abuse, appeals court rules

A California appeals court ruled April 5 that a psychiatric hospital in Ventura can be held responsible for sexual abuse by an employee.

4. Patient accuses former Tennessee hospital CEO of assault with a deadly weapon

The former CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center who participated in a surgical procedure without a medical license is being accused of assault with a deadly weapon by the patient.

5. Pennsylvania judge upholds proposed class action against Aetna, Princeton for alleged unlawful reimbursement demands

A U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania partially denied a motion to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit against Aetna and Princeton (N.J.) University for allegedly seeking illegal benefit reimbursements from beneficiaries who have won personal injury settlements in court.

6. UnitedHealth working to avoid class-action lawsuit from 1K independent pharmacies

UnitedHealth Group is working to avoid a class-action lawsuit from around 1,000 independent pharmacies nationwide for alleged under-reimbursements totaling more than $100 million.