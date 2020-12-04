6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a South Dakota-based health system settling Medicaid billing fraud allegations to a school board suing Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. HCA defeats whistleblower's billing fraud suit

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and others defeated a whistleblower's allegations that they improperly billed federal healthcare programs for physical therapy services.

2. New Jersey school board sues Horizon, says insurer threatened to stop paying claims for 14,000 workers

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey threatened to stop paying medical claims for about 14,000 employees of the Jersey City Board of Education, a lawsuit filed by the board alleges.

3. Florida radiology practice pays $1.4M to settle false claims charges

Jacksonville, Fla.-based radiology practice Mori, Bean and Brooks, P.A. agreed to pay the federal government $1.4 million to settle allegations it knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

4. Sanford settles Medicaid billing fraud allegations

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health agreed to pay the state $329,412 to settle allegations it committed Medicaid billing fraud.

5. Cigna leadership used covert tactics to 'blow up' $48B Anthem deal, lawsuit claims

A merger between Cigna and Anthem failed because Cigna's CEO and board intentionally sabotaged the proposed $48 billion deal, according to an unsealed lawsuit filed by Cigna investors.

6. Missouri nursing home operator to pay $40K settlement in gender discrimination suit

A former operator of a Missouri nursing home will pay a $40,000 settlement for allegedly paying female staff less than their male counterparts.

More articles on healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements:

Florida medical biller charged with healthcare fraud

Ex-Swedish Health surgeon's libel lawsuit against Seattle Times dismissed

Ex-employee sentenced for defrauding Georgia hospital to buy 93 guns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.