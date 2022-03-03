5 recent health system lawsuits

From a Connecticut health system battling antitrust allegations to a Dallas-based health system accused of fraud, here are the latest health system lawsuits making headlines.

1. Steward Health Care to face patient class action alleging racketeering, fraud

Dallas-based Steward Health Care will face a class-action lawsuit alleging that the system overbilled patients or demanded payments from third parties not responsible for the bills, a federal court ruled Feb. 25.

2. Hartford HealthCare seeks dismissal of antitrust lawsuit

Hartford HealthCare filed a motion Feb. 23 to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center — both based in Hartford, Conn. — that claims Hartford HealthCare engaged in unfair competition.

3. Washington sues Providence over collection tactics

Washington state's attorney general filed suit against Renton, Wash.-based Providence, alleging that 14 of its hospitals engaged in aggressive tactics to collect payment, failed to ensure discounts for eligible low-income patients, and steered poor patients to debt collectors.

4. Jury sides with CoxHealth CEO in lawsuit over tweet

A 12-person jury sided with Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth and its CEO on Feb. 16 in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a patient who alleged defamation, discrimination and breach of privacy.

5. Patient sues North Carolina health system, alleging unfair billing practices

A patient filed a lawsuit against Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health, alleging the 1,477-bed system engaged in deceptive billing and debt collection practices.