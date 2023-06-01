3 states looking to rein in facility fees

While some hospital associations maintain that facility fees are key to the financial well-being of hospitals, legislators across the country are taking action to clamp down on facility fees with the aim of reducing healthcare costs.
Here are three states where politicians are looking to regulate facility fees that Becker's has covered this year:
- Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera signed legislation increasing transparency around facility fees and banning facility fees for telehealth.
- The Texas Hospital Association is pushing back against a bill that would outlaw facility fees for care provided off campus.
- Legislation in Connecticut would end facility fees at offices and clinics away from hospitals and aim to increase transparency around facility fees.