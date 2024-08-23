2 VA hospital executives 'immediately transferred' out amid probe on care delays

The medical center director and chief of staff at Buffalo (N.Y.) VA Medical Center have been "immediately transferred" out of their positions as the VA awaits results from an investigation into care delays at the hospital.

"Upon learning of concerns raised by clinicians about local leadership and instances of delayed care, VA immediately transferred the medical center director and the chief of staff out of clinical- and Veteran-facing positions pending the results of an investigation," Terrence Hayes, press secretary at the VA, said in a statement to The Buffalo News. "Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time."

Michael Swartz had been serving as director of the VA Western New York Health Care System, which includes the Boston VA Medical Center, since 2018. Philippe Jaoude, MD, joined as chief of staff in 2021.

News of the leadership change came a day after U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough regarding concerns about standards of care at the facility.

"It has come to my attention that the United States Department of Affairs has informed the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs that the [hospital] has likely mismanaged oncology referrals made to the community," Mr. McDonough wrote in the Aug. 20 letter. "Specifically, VA has reported that due to the medical center's mismanagement, veterans may not have received treatment as fast as they should have."

Mr. Hayes said the VA "proactively informed Congress of this matter."

"VA is committed to providing veterans timely, quality health care — we will never settle for anything less, and we will continue to hold our employees accountable to the highest standards of care and services," he said.

Shawn De Fries, associate director of VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System in Canandaigua, N.Y., has been named interim medical center director in Buffalo.

In his letter, Mr. Langworthy said he will continue to monitor the situation and "press for accountability to guarantee that no veteran's health is compromised due to administrative failures."

"I strongly encourage VA to cooperate with the Committee's request for information and any follow-up investigation the Committee may pursue."



Becker's has reached up to the VA and will update the report as more information becomes available.